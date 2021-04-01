Hosting provider Hivelocity announced the release of its WHMCS reseller module. WHMCS, short for Web Host Manager Complete Solution, designed for professional reselling of hosting services. Hivelocity’s reseller module and public RESTful API allow reseller hosting partners to sell the company’s dedicated server hosting to their own customers on the WHMCS platform.

Automatic invoicing, domain registration, built-in support ticketing

Hivelocity’s WHMCS module includes automatic invoicing, domain registration, built-in support ticketing features. Automating and accessing these tools on a single, customizable platform helps to keep hosting simple.

WHMCS also allows users to add the plugins they need directly from WHMCS Marketplace. The plugins offer users direct integration with external tools and software. Users can also Hivelocity’s Instant Dedicated Servers through WHMCS at the same time it takes to provision new virtual instances through any major cloud provider. Kevin Boyle, Manager of Sales & Marketing, Hivelocity, said,

“Hivelocity has always taken a ‘customers first’ stance. For years our resellers have been asking for a WHMCS module to enable them to not only resell our dedicated servers easier and faster but to do so white-labeled as well. Thanks to the Hivelocity WHMCS module, that’s now possible.”

