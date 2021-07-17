Instant and custom bare metal dedicated server solutions provider, Hivelocity announced its partnership with the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. AlmaLinux is a stable, supported, and free alternative enterprise-grade Linux distribution, known as a successor to CentOS. Hivelocity also became the primary sponsor for multiple download mirrors in a joint effort to help keep AlmaLinux freely accessible to users.

Nearly a hundred download mirrors

AlmaLinux is offering nearly a hundred download mirrors with the help of Hivelocity and it significantly reduces download times for users across the globe. With Hivelocity’s international network of data centers, AlmaLinux users now have easier, faster access to the popular Linux distribution. Jack Aboutboul, community manager of AlmaLinux said,

“With every new release comes a rush of traffic as the bits get spread throughout the world. As we’ve seen usage explode since the introduction of AlmaLinux, we experience very high traffic volumes for updates and general package installations as well. We’re pleased that Hivelocity stepped up to partner with us to provide a smooth experience for the thousands of users in our worldwide community.”

See more Web Hosting News