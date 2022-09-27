HostBill announces settings for support ticket replies, a new default gateway per client services option, and an update to the Private Products plugin.

Private Products allows admins to create certain products that are only visible to selected customers or client groups.

Automatically generated contracts can be selected as mandatory or non-mandatory by the admin for the orders.

HostBill‘s latest update once again introduces multiple new features, settings, and updates for the popular platform. The release brings new settings for support ticket replies, a new default gateway per client services option, an update to the Private Products plugin, an Automatic Certificate Reissue every year function, a new configuration option for contracts, and more.

Support ticket and default gateway

HostBill’s Support Settings section is now enhanced with various settings for ticket submission, ticket attachments, and ticket import. A new option allows admins to set Post-reply UI behavior, which determines where to redirect the user after sending the reply for a ticket.

A new feature now allows admins to set the default gateway per client and apply this configuration for all existing services. HostBill allows admins to override general, and default settings, and set specific rules per each customer. These changes can be made from the Settings & Automation section in the client’s profile. From this menu, admins can configure client billing, automation, order, and support settings and set client-specific discounts for the client.

Private products

The private Product module provides a new way to sell your products. It is designed for products that are only available for certain customers. Admins can hide those products from the general public. The hidden products will only be visible for certain customers or client groups that the admin has configured in the Private Products plugin. The Blocked Countries section in the module allows admins to select a product or entire order page and countries for which this particular product/order page would not be available to place an order. The section now allows admins to select an entire region to save time on plugin configuration. Users can click on “Show countries in regions” for a list of countries that the given region includes.

Contracts and SSL certificates

Contracts are automatically generated documents that customer accepts after order. Admins can now decide whether it should be mandatory or now while adding a new contract. Mandatory contacts need to be accepted by the client to complete the order. Non-mandatory contracts don’t block the order, allowing the client to accept the contract at any time.

A new feature is also added to the SSL Automation Helper module, which automates the process of verification and installation of the SSL certificate. The new feature enables admins to set Automatic Certificate Reissue every year. Admins can also choose Earlier reissue and set a number of days in which the reissue should be performed earlier.