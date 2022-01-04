Automation, billing, client management, and support platform provider, HostBill announced the first release of 2022. The latest release includes new functionalities and improvements. The Gateway Fees plugin allows users to set and automatically apply additional charges for using certain payment gateway. HostBill also added an option in module configuration to show fee percentage on the invoice item description.

Forms and other updates

Ahsay Backup integration allows users to charge for backup services on the Ahsay Backup solution

With HostBill Forms, the organizations can allow their customers to configure the products during order with additional information by using a range of field types. HostBill added four new form fields last year and still improving the existing ones. With the 2022’s first release, the company is adding a minimum file size specification and additional security measures for the component. The information about a hidden item from the form is now visible on the account details/admin order page.

The latest release comes with Ahsay Backup integration, allowing users to charge for backup services on the Ahsay Backup solution. It also supports importing accounts from Ahsay into HostBill. The new release allows users to hide bandwidth limit from client area billing in Proxmox Cloud Hosting module. HostBill team added UX improvement to the domains form in Onestep 2019 Orderpage for Theme. 2019 Theme also supports pre-upload validation of the file upload component.

