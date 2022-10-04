HostBill introduced a new add-on that allows controlling the power of IPMI-enabled devices using ipmitool command installed on the same server as HostBill.

HostBill introduced a new add-on shipped with Colocation Manager: IPMI Local. Colocation Manager for HostBill is a tool that allows users to store and manage Servers, Switches, PDUs, KVMs, Blade Systems, Zero-U devices, and more. As one of the most powerful HostBill modules, it became an integral part of the HostBill Data Center edition.

The new add-on, shipped with Colocation Manager: IPMI Local, allows users to control the power of IPMI-enabled devices with the ipmitool command installed on the same server as HostBill, provided that the ipmitool is already installed and configured/working. The Colocation Manager now has the IPMI support to identify, and power on/off/reset functions for the admin area. It allows users to perform IPMI on/off/reset calls from the client portal if the related IPMI Reboots client function is enabled.

There are also several changes in domain management. Two new registrars have been added to the Lookup Engine, which can be used as an availability engine: IIS.nu and IIS.se. HostBill also made some small visual improvements, as in the 2019 Domain Cart Orderpage. On the results listing, suggested domains will be highlighted.