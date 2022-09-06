HostBill introduces a new SSL module, a new account expiration view, and a new service cancellation setting to simplify various processes.

The company improved the account view and added the Account Expiration Date, which shows when a service was paid.

HostBill‘s first update of September comes with a new SSL module, a new account expiration view, a new service cancellation setting, and an update. With the GlobeSSL module, HostBill officially introduces a new SSL integration, GlobeSSL. It offers various SSL certificates for online businesses and eCommerce solutions. With the integration, users will be able to automate selling, provisioning, and managing GlobeSSL.

GlobeSSL and account expiration

With the HostBill’s new SSL module, GlobeSSL certificates can be issued, synchronized, and renewed automatically. It enables users to manage certificates from the client panel, renew them easily, obtain their status, and select, and resend approval emails. Admins can also download certificates from GlobeSSL, control account lifecycle, and manage billing details.

HostBill allows users to sell certificates separately or bundled with other solutions. Users can also benefit from Cart Suggestions to upsell and cross-sell and present products that might be interesting for the customer.

HostBill also improved the account view and added the Account Expiration Date, which shows when a service was paid. Along with the account expiration date, which is more visible in the client panel now, HostBill also added links to account renewal controls and information about unpaid invoices.

GDPR/Data Retention section allows users to configure the data retention policy and decide how to record and store client data. It allows users to configure the Cancellation Processing policy. When the user accepts a cancellation, HostBill by default terminates the service. A new option allows suspending the service instead and terminates it with a delay.