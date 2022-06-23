HostBill, an all-in-one automation, billing, client management, and support platform for online businesses has announced that it has a Guest Account profile under Client Profile now. Until now, all main client profiles on HostBill had the ability to add only Contact which was profiles of the staff members. And client contacts were connected to the main client profile and had limited setting permissions. As of recently, one contact (one email address) could be linked to only one main client profile.

Three types of profiles

With the new release, the company introduces a new profile, the Guest feature which permits to add to Contacts of a user whose email address is already registered either as a Client or a Contact of another client.

HostBill now has three types of profiles:

Client – the main client profile

Contact – client contact registered by the client

Guest – already registered email address, invited by the client to become the client contact (/Guest).

A Guest can join either from admin or client profiles. After registering a new contact, all details can be entered manually and invitations are sent via email. Every Client/Guest will possess a separate set of permissions assigned to their account (billing, support, provisioning, system configuration, security, and more) to manage the Contacts section in the client area lists all Contacts and Guest along with the status (Pending, Invite sent, Rejected, Active, Inactive). This section also permits editing the ACLs.

Client area: Invite contact

As soon as the invitation is sent (the template can be edited in the Email Templates section), it can be accepted or rejected by the Guest when logging in. The Guest is able to choose which account to use (with the company or account name and ID). The top menu enables switching the accounts quickly.

Client area: logging in

Client area: switching the accounts

With this new feature, if a Client/Contact owns other accounts, there will be a new section in their profile in the admin panel to connect: Access list, which lists the accounts, that the client logins to as a Guest. On the other hand, the Contacts section has a list of all client contacts and guests, such as their account type, account ID and user ID, creation date, and status.

HostBill, with this new release, intends to be more practical for their customers especially accountants or administrators to manage separate accounts.