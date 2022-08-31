HostBill’s latest release comes with new billing functionalities, a domain renewal window feature, new coupon options, and more.

HostBill‘s latest version comes with various new features. A new feature allows HostBill users to enable their customers to make upgrades and choose products that will be offered as an upgrade to selected packages. By enabling Pro-rata billing for the product or service, users can define how HostBill calculates the charges when the customers make an upgrade or downgrade, based on the time left. It also enables queue Pro-rata charges, when enabled charges for PrePaid services will be added to the invoice queue, otherwise, they will be invoiced immediately.

Domain renewal feature and coupon options

Another new feature in domain automation enables users to set a Domain Renewal Window, which is a number of days before expiration. It marks the start date of the domain renewal window for manually submitted orders. Users can use this option to disable manual renewal until a certain time before domain expiration. It can be set to zero to disable the renewal window. In the new version, changing domain IPs tag forces domain synchronization for “transferred out” detection.

HostBill also introduced a new discount type, named flavor coupon, which is applicable to products and services with flavor billing. The accounts with a flavor coupon will be able to benefit from the discount which will be applied when the invoice is generated for a service that uses flavors. Another new feature in coupons also allows users to attach an existing coupon to the account details for admin information. By clicking on the More action button in the account details and choosing the Set discount, users can add the discount which will be visible in the Account billing section.