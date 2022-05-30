HostBill announced new features with the latest release. The latest release brings a new feature to one of its most important elements, the Support Ticketing System. To improve its usability, HostBill improved its ticket attachments view. HostBill added the gallery view of image ticket attachments and thumbnails for image files in ticket attachments and client files.

File access log

Actions made are logged in HostBill, allowing users to keep control over what’s happening. It also enables users to browse the logs divided into various categories making it easier to find what you are looking for. The new release brings a new log, the File access log. All file attachments downloaded are logged in this section. The log includes the file name, the person who opens the attachment, and the date.

The “Other Setting” section consists of a number of options for product cancellations. The new option allows deciding whether to enable prorating during cancelations. It can be disabled, enabled for pre-paid services, or for post-paid services. If it is enabled, it will automatically calculate the amount the client should receive after service cancellation as a credit added to the client’s account.