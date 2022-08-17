HostBill’s August update comes with multiple new features and functionalities for both clients and admins to make it easier for users.

On the client side, users can enable a set of client functions such as managing and registering nameservers, DNS management, contact information, and more.

HostBill also stated that the Cloud Monitoring plugin now will be able to send separate staff notifications on up/down events.

HostBill announced the release of a new version which brings multiple new features and functionalities to the popular solution. The first release of August 2022 comes with new features for domain management, both on the client and admin sides, and new functionalities for the Cloud Monitoring plugin and Custom Automation.

Domain management and cloud monitoring

Domain management is an important part of HostBill which offers multiple options for domain management and automation. With the new release, users will be able to enable new client functions on the client side, including managing and registering nameservers, DNS management, contact information, and more. A new function allows updating the EPP code. The new release also comes with the possibility to validate the EPP code with regular expression. The team also added the “Period” option for bulk update prices.

A plugin, named Cloud Monitoring, enables users to deploy monitoring nodes with ease, and scale when needed. It now comes with new features for both the admin and client sides. Cloud Monitoring now ICMP / HTTP and now also HTTPS / UDP / TCP Monitored Protocols. HostBill also enabled clients to choose and pick from one of the supported protocols. The module can now send separate staff notifications on up/down events.

HostBill enables users to create custom automation rules to provide more options while managing services. It gives users high flexibility to adapt automation options to their needs and to each product/service/account individually. In the latest release, the company added additional email variables for custom tasks.