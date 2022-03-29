HostBill announced a new release which comes with various new improvements. The latest release introduces updates to MaxMind Fraud Protection, Google Analytics integration, Multibrand, Password Manager, and more.

Updates and new features

HostBill’s fraud protection module, MaxMind is updated to use the current minFraud API. The new module can help when accepting orders manually or it can automatically block fraudulent attempts. It also provides additional information about the risk of an order being fraudulent.

The new Google Analytics module offers more flexible plugin configuration options for Gtag module. It also allows analytics tracking in the billing system and can be used to track conversions on purchases from referral sources. There are currently two plugins available, Google Analytics which uses ga.js and analytics.js and Google Analytics Gtag which uses gtag/js. Google Analytics Gtag provides the following configuration options:

Ecommerce tracking: If you’ve enabled ecommerce tracking in your analytics account, you can enable this and send transaction info Cross Domain tracking: When enabled, will add ‘allowLinker’ argument in create method for ‘Universal Analytics’ Custom Code: Enter custom javascript code you wish to be entered after page view event. Custom Configuration: Enter code which will replace gtag(‘config’,…) line generated by this module Disable explicit pageview event: When enabled, the pageview will not be sent explicitly, assuming it’s being sent by default