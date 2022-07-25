HostColor’s server plans are activated with CentOS 7, Ubuntu 18, 20, or 22, Debian 10 or 11, Rocky Linux 8, or CloudLinux 7.

HostColor’s New York Dedicated Server plans start with a 2 Gbps bandwidth allowance and can be scaled to a 10 GbE internet connection.

The service comes with Intel Xeon processors, SSD hard disks, and starts from 16 GB RAM which can be increased to 128 GB.

HostColor’s 1 Gigabit dedicated hosting service comes with Intel Xeon D-1530-based servers with 6 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 480 GB SSD storage, and 250 Mbps bandwidth allowance on a 1 Gbps internet connection port. New York-hosted 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers feature Intel Xeon E5-2695v2 or E5-2695v3 based physical machines along with 64 GB or 128 GB RAM and a combination of 2 x 800 GB SSD or 2 x 960 GB SSD storage units. Its 2 Gbps guaranteed bandwidth quota can be scaled up to a full 10-gigabit bandwidth port.

Servers are activated with CentOS 7, Ubuntu 18, 20, or 22, Debian 10 or 11, Rocky Linux 8, or CloudLinux 7. Other configurations with other Linux and Windows operating systems can be delivered within 24 hours.

The service also allows users to use Proxmox 7 or VMware ESXi 6.7 virtualization technologies, thus they can create their own dedicated cloud infrastructure. The dedicated cloud setups come with a fixed monthly cost and don’t rise depending on the usage. The company does not charge clients for IOPS, DNS zones, DNS queries, or for each 1 GB data transfer. Dani Stoychev, Supervisor of Operations at HostColor said,

« HC now offers various high- bandwidth, bare-metal dedicated and cloud servers. All networking services are customizable. We deploy virtual private networks and custom-built security solutions, depending on customers’ preferences. »