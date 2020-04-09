HostColor‘s Free SEO & Website Audit service, which is a part of the Managed Website plans is now extended to Self-Managed Web Hosting Services, in an effort to help our customers to improve their business positions in markets, affected by the spread of Coronavirus. The service offers review of the HTML code and the client’s website content management system (CMS) for compliance with the W3C guidelines.

W3C guidelines

W3C guidelines include check of the client’s website for indexing and crawlability by the Search engines improper or unnecessary redirects; testing of the web page encoding and other technical factors, such as whether the website has a mobile friendly version; check of any duplicated URLs and broken links on the web pages; check for any issues related to the website on-page optimization, empty meta title tags, duplicated meta tittles, empty meta description tags, duplicated meta descriptions tag, meta keywords and more that need to be fixed.

The service also visualizes website structure in a graphical interface and displays how all sections and web pages of the website interconnect wit each other. The content Analysis: