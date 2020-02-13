Calgary-based web hosting and online marketing agency Hosted In Canada announced an update of its web hosting services for private and commercial clients.

Offering three WordPress web hosting plans

Hosted in Canada provides three WordPress managed web hosting plans, depending on their needs and preferences. The entry-level WP Personal plan comes with free setup and daily backups, a 99.99% up-time guarantee, 24/7 dedicated support, and many other features. The top-tier business web hosting service plans offer unlimited access to a wide range of SEO and digital marketing features, as well as SSL certification.

VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting services is also an option for businesses looking for high-performance cloud infrastructure. All VPS plans include the Virtualizor control panel, a highly intuitive interface with a variety of integrated features. Furthermore, companies can have cPanel for a small fee. The company ensures maximum reliability with the use of integrated automatic failover and hot migration tools.

