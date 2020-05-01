With the COVID-19 pandemic, everything goes online. It changed the way of business. While the number of online platforms augments, the needs of hosting are also changing. To meet this increasing demand, HostedinCanada launched a new user-friendly web hosting service for local business clients. It aims to meet online business owners’ hosting needs with affordable hosting packages.

Quality products for every need

HostedinCanada that has data centers located in Calgary, Alberta offers its customers expert service backed by cutting-edge technology. This means a robust solution for e-commerce stores, forums, or simple brochure websites. HostedinCanada, which offers personalized, local web hosting services, has three different options, including the WP Personal package, the WP Enhanced package, and the WP Enterprise package.

It is needed to note that clients can purchase the Enhanced or Enterprise option and get an add-on package for free, for a limited time. The team said that they were committed to personal and individual service. They offered a complete lineup of quality products for every need and provide 24/7 availability for support services.

Three different packages have options ranging from 5 GB to 30 GB of storage, along with full management control, and an easy-to-navigate control panel. Every package has daily backups included. In addition to this, it enables one-click WordPress installation for full customization. All packages offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee, which is important for a website not to lose sales.