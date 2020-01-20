Here is the list of web hosting companies that accept the internet’s one of the most popular payment methods, cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became very popular quickly. Thus, thousands of people online using cryptocurrencies for their online purchases. There are many web hosting services also accept these payment methods. Here are some of the most popular cryptocurrency-friendly best web hosting services.

What is Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency used and sent electronically. Bitcoin, which is not under the control of an institution or person, is a network of decentralized partners. The unit of value transferred through the Bitcoin network is called Bitcoin (BTC).

7 Web Hosting Companies that accept Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies

Hostinger

Hostinger is one of the most popular and affordable web hosting providers on the web. Its most affordable shared hosting plan currently starts at $0.80 for a month. It also accepts Bitcoin as a payment method. It also offers easy website setup services that help inexperienced users to build their own websites. Advanced plans offer additional features such as daily backups, DNS management, Cloudflare protection and more.

Hostwinds

Hostwinds accepts most of the popular cryptocurrencies as payment methods. But the company doesn’t refund cryptocurrencies, instead, it issues their customers an account credit to be used later on. Hostwinds is a reliable web hosting service provider with 99.9999% uptime guarantee that offers shared, VPS, cloud and dedicated hosting plans for reasonable prices. Hostwinds’ all hosting plans include a free SSL certificate, a free domain, Weebly site builder, a free dedicated IP, latest version of cPanel and more.

Bitcoin Web Hosting

Obviously, Bitcoin Web Hosting allows users to make their payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. But it also allows its customers to make the payment anonymously. The company offers shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting plans. Bitcoin Web Hosting’s most affordable plan starts at $6 per month but it can change due to location. If you also want free SSL and a dedicated IP address for your website, you should choose one of the more advanced plans.

Namecheap

As one of the most popular web hosting service providers on the web, Namecheap made a wise decision to start accepting Bitcoin back in 2013. Namecheap allows its customers to buy for hosting services and more with their Bitcoins. Namecheap’s shared hosting plans start at $1.44 per month and it includes some nice features such as website builder, Positive SSL certificates, and offers a money-back guarantee if the customer is not satisfied.

HosterBox

HosterBox is not only accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as a payment methods but also offers discounts for these cryptocurrencies. HosterBox’s shared hosting plans start at $4.63 per month for a 3-years contract. All plans include a free SSL certificate and some plans also offer free migration.

Shinjiru

Malaysian-based web hosting company Shinjiru is not only accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment methods but also allows its customers to make payments anonymously. Shinjiru defines its mission “to protect privacy” and they have been providing offshore and anonymous managed hosting services since the year 2000. It’s budget offshore hosting plan starts at $3.95 per month for a 3-year contract. However, it lacks some features like DDoS protection or a free SSL certificate.

Glowhost

Glowhost opened up for business back in 2002 but started accepting Bitcoin only 4 years ago. It’s shared hosting plans start at $3.47 and offers many flexible plans for every need. Even the most affordable plan comes with free domain registration, a free private SSL certificate, free SEO tools, cPanel, CloudLinux and many more. All plans also include a 91-day money-back guarantee.

