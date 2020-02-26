HostingAuthors.com provides a free and easy-to-use website builder with preset features and hosting platform for authors in all genres.
Bo Bennett, entrepreneur, programmer, web developer, and social psychologist crafted the new service with the wants and needs of authors in mind. HostingAuthors‘ free version includes About the Book and About the Author sections, an Author Contact form for site visitors, Reviews, Press/Media, Social Media links, and more. Authors can also choose from preset color themes, or customize the colors to match their preferences or branding.
Freemium model
Entrepreneur, programmer, web developer and social psychologist Bo Bennett, the author of over a dozen books, and the owner of self-publishing service eBookIt.com said,
“As an author myself, there are certain things that I know are just essential for an effective web presence. I am using this platform to host sites for each of my own books, and I also have a central ‘author website.’ In building the platform, I considered all of my books, across several genres, and I included everything I could possibly want in a book website. I then assembled easy-to-use site builder tools that make it fast and easy for any author to build a beautiful site, even if they don’t know a single line of code. We are launching with a ‘freemium’ model. I expect the vast majority of authors will choose the free service, and a select group of authors will choose to upgrade to one of our premium levels, and take advantage of the additional features such as mailing lists, real-time visual statistics, blogs, and even podcast hosting.”
