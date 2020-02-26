HostingAuthors.com provides a free and easy-to-use website builder with preset features and hosting platform for authors in all genres.

Bo Bennett, entrepreneur, programmer, web developer, and social psychologist crafted the new service with the wants and needs of authors in mind. HostingAuthors‘ free version includes About the Book and About the Author sections, an Author Contact form for site visitors, Reviews, Press/Media, Social Media links, and more. Authors can also choose from preset color themes, or customize the colors to match their preferences or branding.

Freemium model

Entrepreneur, programmer, web developer and social psychologist Bo Bennett, the author of over a dozen books, and the owner of self-publishing service eBookIt.com said,