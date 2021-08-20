Web hosting company Hostinger announced the partnership with CoinGate to continue accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services. CoinGate has supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more than 50 other digital assets.

To develop its quality and functionality

With this new partnership, Hostinger aims to develop the quality and functionality of its services for customers who pay in cryptocurrencies. The option to pay with cryptocurrency will be available for all Hostinger locales, including .com, .es, and many others.

Hostinger’s Head of Payments Gediminas Griška, talked about this partnership, saying,

“CoinGate gives everything we expect from a crypto payment provider. There is a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, an easy payment flow with all the details needed for the customers to complete transactions. Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular; we believe it is important to offer them to our customers. While the crypto world might be a bit complicated, choosing the right partner is necessary. Not only do we have the option to offer different types of cryptocurrencies via CoinGate, but we are also able to control the volatility risk by converting crypto to fiat instantly.”

Hostinger serves over 29 million users in 178 countries with its website hosting platform. CoinGate is one of the award-winning companies that accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate, said,

“The fundamental idea of cryptocurrency is erasing the burden of cross-border payments, in the world of e-commerce that was a missing piece for way too long. Independently of where the shoppers are coming from – one single payment integration allows to collect payments seamlessly. Hostinger is a company that became a global phenomenon. Therefore it’s a huge opportunity for CoinGate to demonstrate how well we can help our partner to increase payment flows, decrease shopper friction, and improve conversions.”

