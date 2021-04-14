Smart payments provider and merchant acquiring bank, Credorax, and web hosting provider and internet domain registrar, Hostinger announced a partnership. With the partnership, Hostinger will be able to accept and process cross-border payments globally in more than 120 currencies and facilitate convenient and simple payment requests.

More than 120 currencies

The partnership also allows Hostinger to access Credorax’s acquiring solution including smooth onboarding, approval rate optimization and analysis, FX conversion optimization, and proactive 24/7 merchant account monitoring. The company will also be able to benefit from Credorax’s 3DSecure solution, ensuring compliance with the PSD2 requirements for Strong Consumer Authentication. Daugirdas Jankus, CMO, Hostinger, said,

“Credorax’s capabilities in streamlining the payments process made it the clear choice for us when looking for an acquiring partner. We strive to provide our customers with as easy and frictionless an experience as possible when setting up their online presence. It was important that we find a payment provider that enables us to accept payments seamlessly and in local currencies, to eliminate any barriers to our services. We look forward to working with Credorax, a partner we can count on to support us as we grow and evolve our payment solutions.”

