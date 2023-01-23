Hostinger announced that Zyro has been introduced to the company’s ecosystem and renamed as Hostinger Website Builder.

Hostinger’s new solution is currently available for $2.79 per month and comes with web hosting, a free domain name, and free SSL certificates.

With Hostinger Website Builder, anyone with minimal technical experience can create their website and benefit from its multiple tools.

Beginner-friendly website builder

Recently renamed Hostinger Website Builder is a beginner-friendly website builder, allowing users to create their own website with minimal technical experience. To understand what clients better, Hostinger started a customer interview initiative:

A website is important for establishing a professional online presence, but many users don’t have the skills to make one. Moreover, few want to invest time and effort in learning web development.

Platforms like WordPress have a learning curve to overcome. You have to get familiar with hosting, themes, plugins, and even some code. It’s more complex than it seems.

Hiring a web developer is always an option, but it’s a considerable investment for small business owners.

Some clients who have already launched a site are still figuring out what to do next. They need guidance on optimization to obtain more traffic and make money.

That information leads the company to introduce Hostinger Website Builder, an all-in-one solution for users who wants to create a website quickly and easily. The solution offers:

No technical or design skills required. Sign up, choose a template, get creative with the editor, and publish the website in no time. All coding-free.

Tools to launch your business and take your website to the next level. Leverage AI features to design your brand identity and improve your site’s user experience.

It’s included in the hosting plans for free. If you’re a Hostinger client, the website builder is always available for you to check out.

Features

Hostinger’s new solution comes with an intuitive drag-and-drop feature, allowing users to modify its design freely. Its smart layout system makes it easier for elements to align together. With the mobile editor, users can check how the website looks on smartphones. Users can also play around with the colors, switch up the text styles, reorganize the elements, or add new sections to their pages. It also offers ready-to-use website templates in multiple categories.

Hostinger Website Builder’s AI tools can handle some of the tasks for the user, including:

The AI logo maker will help craft your brand identity.

The AI writer can generate custom copy for your site.

A heatmap is available to help predict your visitors’ behavior and improve the user experience.

Hostinger’s new solution also comes with eCommerce features, allowing users to sell up to 500 products or services at zero commission. Users can choose from 20 payments option worldwide. The eCommerce management interface enables users to easily manage orders, inventory, bookings, and discounts.

When the design process is complete, users can also improve their SEO results with its SEO features. With a simple editor, users can change meta titles and descriptions, image alt text settings, and a sitemap. Its built-in analytics tool enables website owners to take a look at 30-day traffic history. For bloggers, the solution makes it possible to create new drafts, schedule publishing dates, organize posts into categories, and add a subscription form to build your email list and foster loyalty with your readers. Users can also benefit from Google Analytics, Hotjar, and Facebook Pixel integrations, along with Google AdSense and Messenger Live Chat.