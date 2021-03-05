HostOX.co.uk released its new DirectAdmin VPS packages to provide a newer alternative due to the increased prices of cPanel. These SSD Virtual Private Servers are powered by Direct Admin control panel and are backed by Quality UK support. Customers will also get free assistance while migrating from cPanel to Direct Admin with an added bonus through unlimited websites that are fully managed and maintained by HostOX geeks.

Free assistance while migrating from cPanel to Direct Admin

Powered by Xen Technology, all the virtual private servers are completely isolated from other users. This means that the daily server operations are not hindered by other users; with an added bonus of speedy performance of the SSD hard drives. HostOX in partnership with Directadmin provides the latest hosting control panel without any limitations. HostOX can migrate up to 30 cPanel or DirectAdmin accounts.

While most migrations are free of charge, manual migrations might cost a very small fee. HostOX remains the best choice for servers as they are backed by the latest technologies to boost the loading time when compared to traditional SATA drives.

