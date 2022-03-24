Global web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa announced that the company has acquired Cloud 9 Hosting, a US-based application hosting service provider for small businesses. Matt Dubois, CEO of Cloud 9 Hosting stated that the team is excited to be a part of the HostPapa team and with the acquisition, the company will be able to provide a level of service that the customers expect.

Accounting and tax applications

Cloud 9 Hosting, founded in 2007, is helping small and medium-sized businesses by bringing critical accounting and tax applications into the cloud. Cloud 9 Hosting specializes in hosting accounting and tax applications, including QuickBooks, Sage, Drake Tax, and LaCerte Tax. Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and CEO of HostPapa said,

« Cloud 9 Hosting is a reliable application hosting partner to small businesses, helping them move their accounting and tax applications into the cloud. This will enable HostPapa to expand into supporting these applications for our wider customer base. »