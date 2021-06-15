Following the acquisition of US-based web hosting firm iHost Networks, HostPapa is continuing its expansion. The company announced that it acquired Canadian-based Loose Footing Computing Limited (LFC Hosting). Web sites of LFC Hosting’s customers will continue to operate as usual.

Collaborating for continuity

LFC Hosting offers Do-It-For-Me and Do-It-Yourself websites, domains, shared and VPS hosting, and colocation out of their Colorado, U.S. and Montreal, Canada-based data centers since 1998.

HostPapa Founder and CEO Jamie Opalchuk talked about the acquisition,

“LFC has always been committed to providing an extraordinary service to our customers. We are pleased to have found the right partner to entrust with elevating that service to the next level by leveraging HostPapa’s exceptional capabilities and scale.”

Team members of LFC Hosting have transitioned to HostPapa as part of this transaction.

