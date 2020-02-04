A Canadian internet company, HostPapa announces the acquisition of the web hosting brand Mezzohost, founded in 2009.

HostPapa has announced the acquisition of Mezzohost. With this acquisition, HostPapa now serves over 150,000 customers world-wide with domains, web hosting, security, e-mail, and cloud services. HostPapa identified Mezzohost as a compelling investment opportunity based on its direct experience providing niche web hosting services to the Canadian market.

HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk said,