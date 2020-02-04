A Canadian internet company, HostPapa announces the acquisition of the web hosting brand Mezzohost, founded in 2009.
HostPapa has announced the acquisition of Mezzohost. With this acquisition, HostPapa now serves over 150,000 customers world-wide with domains, web hosting, security, e-mail, and cloud services. HostPapa identified Mezzohost as a compelling investment opportunity based on its direct experience providing niche web hosting services to the Canadian market.
150,000 customers worldwide
HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk said,
“Through the acquisition of Mezzohost, we continue our ongoing consolidation in the hosting market, specifically in Canada. This decision is completely aligned with our continuous development of reliable, secure, and scalable hosting solutions, backed by the latest technology and in-house expert customer support team. We’re excited to welcome each Mezzohost customer to the HostPapa family and we’d like to let them know that we’ll go above and beyond to help their businesses succeed.”
