Global web hosting and cloud services provider, HostPapa announced the acquisition of web hosting provider, Osiris Communications. Osiris Communications was founded in 1997, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company offers a wide range of affordable services, such as high-quality web hosting, domain registration, Virtual Private Server, Dedicated Servers, and eCommerce solutions.

Bundle with PapaCare+

With the acquisition, the company is adding Osiris Communication’s technology and ground coverage to its portfolio to help small and medium businesses with affordable solutions. HostPapa will also bundle Osiris Communications’ key features with its managed services, including the consolidated PapaCare+ experience.

Founder of Osiris, Brent Larson stated that HostPapa’s services and experience in supporting the online growth of freelancers and businesses of all sizes make the company the ideal new haven for Osiris’ current customers.

Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and CEO of HostPapa said,

« We are excited to add the Osiris Communication technology and ground coverage to our growing list of solutions to help small and medium businesses achieve their website goals with affordable enterprise-level performance. We will be bundling the key features of Osiris Communications into our growing portfolio of managed services, including the consolidated PapaCare+ experience. We will also consolidate the service coverage using our pre-existing data centers and the new ones acquired from Osiris to provide the fastest and smoothest website experience in North America. »

