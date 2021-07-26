Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa announced the acquisition of uptime monitoring software, UptimeMate. The company also acquired LFC Hosting and iHost Networks recently.

Simple-to-use website monitoring

UptimeMate, launched in 2019, is a simple-to-use website monitoring software-as-a-service that doesn’t require technical knowledge. The Netherlands-based company also helps users proactively monitor the website performance, including identifying broken links, invalid SSL certificates, poor website performance, and HTTPS errors. Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and CEO of HostPapa said,

“We are thrilled to add the UptimeMate technology stack to our growing list of solutions to help webmasters and agencies achieve the ultimate website performance experience for their small business or agency. We will offer UptimeMate as a standalone service for webmasters to monitor websites, regardless of where they are hosted. We’ll also be bundling the key features of UptimeMate into our growing portfolio of managed services, including PapaCare+. We want webmasters to know what’s happening with the performance of their websites at all times.”

