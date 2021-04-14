Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa announced that it has acquired Silicon Valley Web Hosting. Silicon Valley Web Hosting, founded in 1997, focuses on providing bare metal dedicated server hosting for high-performance websites.

Performance improvements

The company also stated that the acquisition will provide Silicon Valley Web Hosting customers with enhanced customer support options. The customers can also expect overall performance improvements as part of the overall HostPapa capital investment plan.

Hostpapa also stated that the company will prioritize upgrading all customers’ infrastructure and expand their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services. Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HostPapa, said,

“We look forward to enhancing the overall user experience for our new customers coming from Silicon Valley Web Hosting. We are excited to have them on board as part of the HostPapa family.”

See more Web Hosting News