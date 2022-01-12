Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa introduced its new Managed WordPress solution under its portal and brand. The new solution provides new and existing customers with a fast and easy way to deliver a premium WordPress website worldwide. With the new solutions, customers will take WordPress to its fullest potential with an optimized and configured WordPress on CDN.

Affordable and easy

HostPapa created the Managed WordPress service pack for organizations that can’t afford an in-house development team. It can be challenging for those organizations to manage a solid WordPress infrastructure while the website grows. The new plan aims to eliminate those challenges for organizations.

HostPapa’s Managed WordPress solution doesn’t require any technical knowledge on installing and updating plugins, dealing with traffic surges, taking countermeasures for DDoS or brute-force attacks. The new solution takes care of these issues while focusing solely on growing its business.

Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HostPapa said,

« Here at HostPapa, we are delighted to be the web hosting backbone of a myriad of customers that flourished together with us. We have supported our customers’ growth every step of the way and were excited to learn with them and to share their triumphs. Now, the time has come to take the solid and green web hosting infrastructure we offer one step further and provide our customers with the game-changing experience they deserve since hitting the big league. Our Managed WordPress product manages to deliver the most advanced premium WordPress functionality on the market while remaining just as easy to use and seamless as our customers are used to. Empowering our users to fully unlock their web potential, the Managed WordPress will be the foundation for unprecedented growth, for anyone, anywhere in the world, and at any time. »

