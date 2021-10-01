Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa announced that the company placed No. 329 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The list ranks Canada-based companies on three-year revenue growth. The company made it on the list with three-year growth of 94% and this is the sixth time that the company has been listed.

Five acquisitions

The full list is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. It aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada. In order to qualify, companies should complete an in-depth application process. There are 448 companies on this year’s ranking in total.

HostPapa’s five acquisitions in the last year and expansion into the US market and beyond helped the company to be placed on the list. Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and CEO of HostPapa said,

“We are honoured to be on this list of incredible Canadian companies. HostPapa has been fortunate to have continued success throughout the unprecedented economic times of the last year and a half. We are grateful to Report on Business for recognizing that success and to our customers and team for being the driving force behind our great company.”

