HostPapa, the Canadian-based cloud services provider, has acquired US-based web hosting firm iHost Networks as a part of its US expansion strategy. iHost was founded in 1996, based in Seattle, Washington.

A part of US expansion strategy

This US-based web hosting firm provides web hosting, email services, domains, and on-demand web applications to small business owners.

iHost Networks published an announcement about the acquisition, saying,

“Host customers receive all the benefits of being part of the HostPapa family, including enhanced customer support, state‑of‑the‑art hosting infrastructure, industry‑leading cloud security services, and more.”

After the acquisition, iHost’s server remains hosted on the west coast of the United States. iHost said that all the files and content used directly by its customers’ website will remain accessible and customers will experience no disruption to their website.

HostPapa announced a $1.1 million in financing deal with managed WordPress hosting provider Rocket.net two weeks ago.

See more Web Hosting News