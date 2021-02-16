HostSailor announced that it supports payments with Bitcoin, XRP, Ether, Litecoin, and over 50 other Altcoins. To pay with Bitcoin or other Altcoins on HostSailor.com, users should follow 5 steps. When checkout as usual and select the Bitcoin & Altcoin payment option, users will be redirected to complete the payment on CoinGate invoice page. There are 20 minutes to make the transaction.

5 steps for paying with Bitcoin or other Altcoins

In step 2, users can click on the digital asset they wish to pay with. BTC, XRP, ETH and LTC are at the top, while other supported cryptocurrencies can be viewed under the more currencies tab.

Enter your email address is optional, but HostSailor advises a contact email in case of payment issues. Following this step, users will see the payment amount, a unique address to send the transaction, as well as a QR code (for XRP transactions, do not forget the destination tag). You can proceed as follows:

Click on the wallet button to open a supported wallet on your device.

Scan the QR code with your mobile wallet.

Copy-paste the displayed amount and address to your cryptocurrency wallet. You will notice a confirmation screen right after. You can also pay for the invoice via the Lightning Network. Check the step-by-step guide for the instructions.

Finally, the transaction will typically be detected within a few seconds after it was broadcast to the network, regardless of the currency you are paying with. Once detected, the invoice will immediately display a ‘Confirming’ message which will change to ‘Paid and Confirmed’ shortly.

