HostStage introduced its web hosting affiliate program. New signups can get instant account approval and receive $20 free HS credit as a welcome gift. The program targets existing HostStage users, content creators, bloggers, and online publishers to monetize their traffic and build a secured passive revenue through cumulative recurring earnings every month by promoting highly converting offers.

Welcome gift for new partners

In addition to a wide range of web hosting, the web hosting provider offers various services such as shared web hosting, Window VPS, Window Dedicated Server, Unmanaged and Managed Dedicated Server, which affiliates can promote to get a commission. One of the company representatives from HostStage said,

“Our team has worked hard to launch this web hosting affiliate program, and we are looking to welcome new partners aboard to build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with them throughout the years.”

Through their account dashboard, affiliate members can reach all the promotion materials needed, including vanity coupons, banners, promotional materials, and more. Members will also receive custom land-everywhere links with 90-day cookie tracking.

At the dashboard, affiliates can also access signup reports, sales and commissions notifications, conversion rates, and other valuable statistics to help analyze their promotional efforts. HostStage guarantees a quick 24-hour payout to its affiliates after the commission clearance.

