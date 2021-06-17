Website builders have cut down the expertise and the time needed to make professional-looking websites. Any odd Joe can be the proud owner and designer of a website. But, the perfect free website builder doesn’t come by so easily. Website building software are plenty. And it’s important to weigh out the pros and cons before you make a choice.

Some people like building with templates. Others prefer to build sites from scratch. Some may prefer a happy in-between. And the ability to do it all depends on the website builder you choose. You might be wondering how to choose the best website builder? Read on to know important factors to look for.

Is free hosting an option?

If you didn’t know this already, hosting a website is a pretty costly ordeal. Unfortunately, it is an unskippable part of the process. Your website will reach the audience only if it is hosted on a server. But worry not, you might be able to get this service for free. There are two routes you can go –

1. Free website builder

You can create a website completely on a website builder using the tools it has. Many web builders have their own hosting plans that you can use to deploy your website. With this method, the work all gets done from a single place. Wix and Weebly are two popular free website builders.

2. Free website hosting

When you choose this mode of hosting, you have to build your own website on an external medium. This can be through code or with a builder. Once the design is finished, you can purchase a free website hosting plan. This is a couple of extra steps. Companies like Hostinger and AWS offer free hosting plans.

What about free domain names?

Another chunk of your website building budget is usually reserved for registering your domain name. But wait, that can be free too. Many free website builders come with a free domain name and hosting. It will allow you to pick custom domain names that suit your business.

Choosing a proper domain name is imperative to building a searchable website. The domain name contributes to the SEO ranking of your page. And it is recommended that you don’t change your domain name once it has been set.

That’s why many website builders have a guide to choosing custom domain names. It will give you pointers on aspects you should watch out for before you lock in the name.

Domain name registration

Once you choose the domain name, you need to register it. Some website builders offer this as part of the plan. Some don’t. If you’ve chosen a website builder that does not offer domain name registration, then you have to register externally. But those are unnecessary steps.

The best free website builder should allow you to do it all from one place. This cuts down the number of vendors you need to deal with. And it streamlines the website creation process. When it comes time to renew your domain name, you can do it on the builder itself. But there are some other factors to look out for too. Here’s what the ideal website builder should have.

Easy editing interface

When looking for a website builder, ease of editing should be the number one priority. Drag and drop editors are the most popular. This type of editing allows you to drop elements from the feature bar into place on the landing page. It’s easier than drawing something on the paint software.

Designing a website can be a herculean task for an amateur designer. When a builder has a dynamic editor, the task becomes much smoother and manageable. This will cut down on the amount of time taken to complete the site.

Template availability

The best part of using a website builder is the access you get to professionally made templates. Without hiring a designer on board, you can get their expertise on your project. The best part is you won’t be limited to the designs on the template. It can be used as just a guideline if you want to make your site more unique.

Most website builders come with a selection of templates you can use. Some have free templates, but in others, you need to pay for customizations. Look at your options before you sign up for a website builder.

In-built SEO management

The whole point behind creating a website is for it to reach the targetted audience. This can only happen if the SEO of the site is done properly. Otherwise, your site won’t show up in search engines. Many website builders have an in-built SEO management tool. This tool will help make sure your website ticks all the right boxes from the inception stage.

Every element, from your landing page design to the CTAs decides the SEO ranking of your page. It’s helpful to have a builder that keeps you on track every step of the way. When picking a website builder, try to choose one that has in-built SEO guides. If that isn’t an option, see if you can install external plug-ins to manage your SEO.

Many small business owners choose to build their websites on their own. This will help them stay on budget and not invest thousands in a professional designer. So, when they’re doing it by themselves, it’s important that they get all the help they can get. This includes in-built e-commerce management. Many website builders allow you to transform a normal website into an e-commerce store in just a couple of clicks. This is the easiest type to use. You should be able to design unique landing pages for each product category. And the product description tab is paramount.

Some website builders even allow you to manage inventory on their platform. It will come with an in-built stock update system. This is incredibly helpful for busy business owners who do it all. Ensure your website builder satisfies at least some of these criteria, if not all. Having a free hosting solution will help to bring down your budget. The other features help make website building a pleasant experience.

