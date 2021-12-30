An Australian startup, Hustly announced its premium managed WordPress hosting plans that suit the needs and budgets of small businesses. Hustly’s managed WordPress hosting plans are starting from $5 per month if paid yearly. The plans include SSD-based NGINX servers, dedicated cache, global content distribution network, image optimizations, scheduled cloud backups, easy setup, and control panels designed for inexperienced users.

Starting from $5 per month

Hustly, specializes in WordPress hosting, themes, templates, and services, also offers 1 free domain for a year with its annual hosting plans. Website storage for the most basic managed WordPress hosting plan is 20 GB and it offers WordPress migration. Hustly’s managed WordPress hosting plans are Professional, $5 per month, Expert, $20 per month, and Agency, $30 per month if paid yearly. Dev Banerjee, founder of Hustly said,

« I started this company because I could not find an easy way to host my WordPress website with Nginx. Even to this day, most standard website hosts do not offer Nginx as a server option, despite it being the faster technology. Our customers choose us because we save them time and money. It is impractical for small online businesses to have a dedicated team to manage server-side issues. Yes, there are other managed WordPress hosts, but their services are too expensive and too complicated for solo entrepreneurs and small bootstrapped teams. Many small businesses do not have any need for extensive tooling that is intended for a dedicated development team. »

The plans start with a 30-day free trial. Hustly’s solutions are targeted at small online businesses, freelancers and remote workers, e-book authors, podcasters, and other solo entrepreneurs.

See more Web Hosting News