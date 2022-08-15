- ICANN published the .com registrar ranking results for April 2022 according to the official data shared by Verisign.
- According to the list, GoDaddy is still the most popular .com registrar for both new and total .com domain name registrations.
- GoDaddy’s total number of .com registrations under management is almost equal to the combination of the other 9 companies on the list.
ICANN has published the latest .com registrar rankings according to the official data announced by Verisign concerning the .com namespace. The report covers April 2022. The report covers April of 2022. The report shows a decrease in new registrations, especially in China.
April 2022
In the list, GoDaddy is by far the most popular .com registrar both in new registrations and total registrations. Total .com registrations of GoDaddy is around the total of all of the other companies’ registrations. Also, Namecheap, Newfold Digital, and Google became second, third, and fourth in the new .com registrations list respectively. The list includes the registrations from the subsidiaries of the companies.
New .com registrations in April
- GoDaddy.com: 738,766
- Namecheap Inc.: 257,886
- Newfold Digital: 210,016
- Google Inc.: 176,254
- TurnCommerce: 155,876
- Dynadot: 133,936
- Tucows: 130,385
- NameSilo: 85,603
- GMO: 78,438
- Wix: 76,392
Total .com registrations under management at the end of April
- GoDaddy: 56,474,075
- Newfold Digital: 13,321,450
- Tucows: 11,933,674
- Namecheap: 8,381,288
- Alibaba: 6,144,343
- TurnCommerce: 5,865,262
- IONOS: 5,601,368
- Google: 5,418,008
- CentralNic: 3,481,983
- NameSilo: 2,749,000