ICANN published the .com registrar ranking results for April 2022 according to the official data shared by Verisign.

According to the list, GoDaddy is still the most popular .com registrar for both new and total .com domain name registrations.

GoDaddy’s total number of .com registrations under management is almost equal to the combination of the other 9 companies on the list.

ICANN has published the latest .com registrar rankings according to the official data announced by Verisign concerning the .com namespace. The report covers April 2022. The report shows a decrease in new registrations, especially in China.

April 2022

In the list, GoDaddy is by far the most popular .com registrar both in new registrations and total registrations. Total .com registrations of GoDaddy is around the total of all of the other companies’ registrations. Also, Namecheap, Newfold Digital, and Google became second, third, and fourth in the new .com registrations list respectively. The list includes the registrations from the subsidiaries of the companies.

New .com registrations in April

GoDaddy.com: 738,766 Namecheap Inc.: 257,886 Newfold Digital: 210,016 Google Inc.: 176,254 TurnCommerce: 155,876 Dynadot: 133,936 Tucows: 130,385 NameSilo: 85,603 GMO: 78,438 Wix: 76,392

Total .com registrations under management at the end of April

GoDaddy: 56,474,075 Newfold Digital: 13,321,450 Tucows: 11,933,674 Namecheap: 8,381,288 Alibaba: 6,144,343 TurnCommerce: 5,865,262 IONOS: 5,601,368 Google: 5,418,008 CentralNic: 3,481,983 NameSilo: 2,749,000