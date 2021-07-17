Top-level domain registry company, Minds + Machines Group announce that it has received consent from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers to transfer four top-level domains and conditional consent to transfer 18 other TLDs owned and operated by MMX to GoDaddy Registry.

Four top-level domains

The company also stated that the conditions necessary for final approval by ICANN of the transfer of the 18 conditionally approved TLDs have been completed by MMX and GoDaddy Registry. All other conditions precedent for the transfer of these TLDs has been completed.

MMX will complete the transfer of all 22 TLDs to GoDaddy Registry when ICANN approves the transfer of the 18 conditionally approved TLDs. MMX is awaiting ICANN approval and receipt of formal consents from certain of the partners to complete the transfer of the remaining five TLDs, where necessary. The completion of the transfer of these TLDs is expected to happen once these approvals and consents have been received.

