The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers announced the termination of the Registrar Accreditation Agreement with Net 4 India Limited as a result of its failure to cure multiple breaches of the agreement and published the termination notice on its website.

Third breach notice

ICANN stated that it received hundreds of complaints about the Indian registrar. Most of the users complained about the inability to transfer and renew their domains. ICANN contacted Net 4 India about the complaints in April of 2019 and a few months later, issues a Notice of Suspension in June of 2019.

However, ICANN’s decision to suspend was delayed because of the activity in Indian courts. ICANN also issued breach notices to the company in 2020 and in January of 2021, ICANN issued the third breach notice. De-Accredited Registrar Transition Procedure will begin shortly. In the notice, ICANN stated,

“The termination of the RAAis due toNet 4 India’srepeated and consistent breaches of the RAA and failure to cure such breaches despite multiple notices from ICANN and opportunity to cure. In particular, Net 4 India: failed to cure the breaches set forth in ICANN’s 10 December 2020 Notice of Breach by the 31 December 2020 deadline; failed to cure the breaches set forth in ICANN’s 24 December 2020 Notice of Breach by the 14 January 2021 deadline; and failed to cure the breaches set forth in ICANN’s 29 January 2021 Notice of Breach by the 19 February 2021 deadline.”

