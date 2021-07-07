ImmuniWeb announced that after the training sessions for both customers and partners, the company has issued 52 certificates to cybersecurity professionals. The certificate validates the professional’s technical knowledge, professional experience, and managerial skills required to operate the ImmuniWeb AI Platform and its SaaS products.

ImmuniWeb Certified Professional

The company stated that the attendees of the training sessions of June 2021 met the requirements to become ImmuniWeb Certified Professional and met the requirements to become ImmuniWeb Certified Professional.

ImmuniWeb also stated that the renewal process is also managed online. The certificate is valid for2 years and can be renewed by attaining free training sessions organized by the company. ImmuniWeb recommends attending all training sessions to stay up to date with the upcoming technical updates, new CI/CD and DevSecOps integrations, and evolution of compliance best practices. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect and CEO of ImmuniWeb said,

“We warmly welcome all of the newly certified security professionals who demonstrated advanced skills and deep knowledge of the award-winning ImmuniWeb AI Platform. The certification validates their practical work experience with our Platform in production, elegantly differentiating them among other application security professionals. We are continuously improving the Platform by adding new features and functionalities to help our customers stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape. The certification is specifically designed to help cybersecurity professionals rapidly learn about technical and compliance novelties. Big announcements are coming soon, summer will be unprecedently hot, please stay tuned.”

See more Web Hosting News