Technology company, Infinite Computer Solutions announced that the company acquired the former Yahoo Small Business Essentials portfolio from Verizon. The group offers eCommerce, web hosting, domain registration, website building, and marketing promotion solutions to small and medium-sized businesses for 20 years. After Verizon completed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo, it was referred to as Verizon Small Business Essentials.

Third owner

With the acquisition, Infinite became the third owner of Small Business Essentials. The company didn’t announce the value of the deal to acquire the former Yahoo portfolio. Infinite Computer Solutions announced that with the acquisition, the company aims to be one of the leading small and medium-sized business growth enablers globally.

Infinite also announced its plans to bring new investment into the technology stack and utilize its global footprints along with its digital talent pool focused on the small business thus enabling them to get future-ready. With the acquisition, the company will also enhance its DNA of Platformization, providing the expertise and talent in the business operations domain. Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions said,

« Growing our business as part of this strategic acquisition will open new opportunities, and our collective proficiency will help our customers move faster and smarter. We are creating a sustainable future by creating value faster that enhances the impact of these investments. »