Sunil Saxena confirmed the speculations about the acquisition of RamNode by the popular hosting service provider, InMotion Hosting. However, the company didn’t officially announce the acquisition yet. Saxena made the announcement in a forum post and also stated that the company will make the official announcement next week.

No re-branding, consolidation, or changes

According to Saxena’s post, the acquisition is made via InMotion Hosting’s acquisition arm, WebVentures.io. He also stated that both Saxena and Nick Adams, founding CEO of RamNode, decided that it is the best move for his customers and employees.

RamNode, founded in 2012, provides cloud virtual private servers in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, and the Netherlands. As a privately-owned company, its OpenStack public cloud offers a wide range of applications. Sunil Saxena also stated,

InMotion Hosting will continue to run the RamNode brand as-is. No re-branding, consolidation or changes to the core product line is on the table right now.

All staff, outside of Nick, have come over in the deal. It is my core focus that we will do our best to maintain the culture, quality of support and technical experience that you all have come to expect from RamNode.

Nick is a great guy, he and I have spent quite a bit of time on the phone getting to know each other personally and professionally. Additionally, the CTO of RamNode is a former InMotion Hosting employee, and his technical background and experience will be valuable as we grow the RamNode business.

Along with a match in core values, there is synergy in our technical roadmaps, which we plan to build on. Especially our shared vision of building easily-accessible and high-performance clouds on OpenStack.

