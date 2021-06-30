InMotion Hosting announced that it received Great Place to Work certification. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Above the average U.S. company

The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at InMotion Hosting. InMotion Hosting has 355 employees in the US. This year, 83% of employees said it is a great place to work – 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena, Co-Founders of InMotion Hosting, said,

“We are inspired every day by the passion our team members have to thrill our customers, while at the same time cultivating great working relationships and sustaining an exceptional culture. We recognize and appreciate our staff’s commitment to our customers and each other and are excited to celebrate with our Great Place to Work Certification formally.”

InMotion Hosting provides comprehensive training and various career development opportunities to all of its teammates. Regardless of position, all managers are easy to talk to, supporting a company-wide open door policy.

Great Place to Work research shows that employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to come to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

