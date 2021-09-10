InMotion Hosting released a sale on hyperfast hosting for celebrating 20 years of empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs around the world. InMotion Hosting has been known for its reliable hosting, quality customer service, and broad services for two decades.

Discounts up to 60%

Since 2001, InMotion Hosting has grown and evolved to meet the needs of its customers. Now, it offers big discounts on Shared, WordPress, Reseller, and VPS Hosting to celebrate its 20th anniversary. All offers end September 30th, 2021.

Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena, Co-Founders of InMotion Hosting, said,

“As we reflect on the last twenty years, we are thinking about our customers and team members and how far we have come as an organization. A lot has changed in 20 years, but our organizational goal has remained constant: to offer our customers the best service experience in the hosting industry, offering exceptional support services and best-in-class products. Today, we have the privilege of serving over 250,000 satisfied customers. It has been exciting to see our customers start and expand their businesses with us over the years, and it’s rewarding to know our products and services helped them achieve their goals. As we look ahead to the next 20 years, we welcome the opportunity to evolve our business to meet our customers’ changing needs. We thank our IMH team members for taking care of customers every day and making IMH a great place to work. Looking forward to the next 20 years!”

InMotion Hosting is offering the following deals:

Shared Hosting: Power Plan for $5.99/mo.

Same price as Launch plan but 4x faster, and comes with a free domain, free SSL , and cPanel with 1-click installs.

Same price as WP-1000S, 6x faster, and includes a free domain, free SSL, unlimited email accounts, and more.

Get an R-2000S for the intro price of a R-1000S, featuring room to grow with 120GB SSD storage, 50 cPanel accounts, and more.

The new introductory price offers a 58% discount.

