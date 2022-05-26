Employee-owned and operated web hosting, cloud-based solutions, and managed services company, InMotion Hosting is upgrading its Managed VPS Hosting plans, by introducing new specifications and hardware with more resources, allowing their customers to improve their websites and online businesses.

NVMe for all VPS plans

InMotion Hosting is now adding NVMe across all VPS plans at no extra cost, which provides up to 20x speed and performance over traditional hard disk drives. Along with NVMe servers, Managed VPS Hosting plans now include double RAM at no extra cost. By introducing high-availability and NVMe SSD Storage across the company’s entire Managed VPS fleet, the company improves the hosting experience it provides.

Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems at InMotion Hosting said,

« In 2016, InMotion was the first major provider to sell all of our VPS plans with Solid State Drives at no additional cost because it was a faster and better experience for everyone – a move so popular that almost every other provider followed suit. In 2022 we are launching our new NVMe High Availability clusters that bring incredible speed and performance to all of our new VPS plans – also at no additional cost. The reason is the same, the performance is just so much better. InMotion Hosting always strives to bring the most innovative technical solution to our customers so they can focus on running their businesses and websites while knowing they have the fastest and most stable experience in the market. »

