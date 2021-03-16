Silver Founding Member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation, InMotion Hosting announced the launch of On-Demand Private Cloud. Flex Metal Cloud offers an On-Demand Private Cloud powered by an open-source infrastructure platform, OpenStack. With the new launch, InMotion hosting aims to make it easier for smaller teams to build and deploy small clouds on OpenStack.

3 server hyper-converged cloud core

According to the announcement, Flex Metal Cloud starts off with a 3 server hyper-converged cloud core and it can be scaled to hundreds of servers, thousands of VMS, and petabytes of storage easily. It can be deployed in under 45 minutes and the lowest plan is under $700 per month. Users can also add additional compute and storage in minutes.

The company also announced its privacy-first approach with the launch of Flex Metal Cloud, which allows users to have full governance and control over their hardware. The company gives control to users over cloud IT costs with up-front transparent pricing, the ability to set budgets, and usage-based billing. Flex Metal Cloud is currently available out of InMotion Hosting’s Washington data center and plans to expand into new multiple locations. Todd Robinson, President and Co-founder, InMotion Hosting, said,

“We attribute much of InMotion Hosting’s success to open source. Since inception, our goal has been to continuously improve our technology, tools, and customers’ experience. Flex Metal Cloud IaaS continues this culture of innovation. Our teams have been working diligently over the last year to make OpenStack easily accessible for smaller IT Teams. Typical pain points such as cost, resource allocation, and risk of failure are no longer an issue with our On-Demand Private Cloud. We have made OpenStack clouds trivial to deploy and easy to scale up and down on-demand.”

