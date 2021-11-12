InMotion Hosting now offers Google Workspace as an add-on for its new and existing customers. Google Workspace is a feature-rich and user-friendly solution, which provides email, cloud storage, productivity software, calendar, and more services.

Google Workspace integrations

Google Workspace Starter plans can now be purchased for $6/mo per seat, directly through InMotion Hosting. InMotion Hosting now offers Google Workspace integrations with its Shared Business Class, Shared WordPress, and Shared Reseller Hosting plans.

Current customers are able to purchase Google Workspace in AMP Marketplace for all Managed Hosting plans. Google Workspace integrations provide features including:

Gmail for your organization’s domain

Organize meetings, reminders, and tasks from Google Calendar

Satisfy your productivity needs with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

30GB of Cloud Storage via Google Drive

via Google Drive Secure video conferencing from anywhere with Google Meet

John Joseph, InMotion Hosting Director of Customer Success said,

« Today, we are improving our addons offers by allowing customers to utilize all that Google Workspace has to offer. The addition of Google Workspace further reinforces InMotion Hosting as a leader in premium web hosting for businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. »

