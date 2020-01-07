Web hosting company InMotion Hosting has invested $8.5 million for a Virginia Beach office building previously occupied by Stratford University.

In the first week of 2020, web hosting company InMotion Hosting has purchased a Virginia Beach office building previously occupied by Stratford University for $8.5 million, according to the announcement of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

They have expanded its presence in Virginia

The company announced at the end of November that it was expanding its presence in Virginia. With a $12.2 million investment, the company is purchasing a 61,000 square foot facility for the new data center. Its headquarters are located in El Segundo, California, but the company currently employs approximately 280 people at its current location in Virginia Beach. InMotion Hosting will create more than 50 jobs for residents through the Virginia Jobs Investments program.

