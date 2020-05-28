InMotion Hosting, a provider of custom web hosting services and solutions, announced the launch of the next generation of managed and bare-metal dedicated servers to offer better performance. With this announcement, software RAID is available on high-performance plans.

New features

InMotion Hosting upgraded to the managed and bare-metal dedicated server offerings, the Essential, Advanced, and Elite. Now, these offerings include upgraded Intel CPUs, increased amount of RAM, faster and higher capacity SSD drives, and the availability of software RAID.

InMotion Hosting’s Head of Sales, Matt Bell, said,

“Our managed and bare-metal dedicated server offerings are getting a big boost in performance with these upgrades. We are especially excited about the 6-core/12-thread Intel processor which will enable our Elite server to handle more complex processes than ever before!”

Intel CPU Xeon E-2134 and 2136 offer up to 6 cores and 12 threads. Moreover, both the Essential and Advanced server offerings include an upgrade to software RAID, while the Elite plan includes software RAID in its base price.