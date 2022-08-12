InMotion Hosting announced that the company is upgrading its reseller hosting plans at no extra cost with new tools and devices.

InMotion Hosting’s upgraded plans come with increased SSD storage, security, and marketing tools to boost user experience.

The Security Suite included in the upgraded plans includes free SSL , hack and malware protection, and DDoS protection.

InMotion Hosting is supporting the reseller business by upgrading its reseller hosting plans at no extra cost, which allows customers to resell InMotion Hosting’s servers, bandwidth, and services, under their brand, at any price they choose. The upgraded plans come with increased SSD storage, security, and marketing tools.

Performance, security, marketing

The reseller hosting plans now include up to an 80% increase in SSD storage, an exclusive Security Suite, and Marketing Tools. SSD servers are capable of providing reliable performance and up to 20x speed over HDDs, allowing resellers to save cost, better data protection, and improved customer experience.

The InMotion Hosting Security Suite provides server protection for customers. It includes free SSL, hack and malware protection, and DDoS protection. The upgrade also includes various marketing tools, such as Website Builder, Customer Management tools, email on any device, and free advertising credits to make scaling their reseller business easy. Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems at InMotion Hosting said,

« At InMotion Hosting we continuously innovate to deliver the best web hosting experience, which is why we have upgraded a majority of our Reseller Hosting plans with increased resources for several key features, as well as introduced our security suite as the new standard for incoming Shared Reseller Hosting customers. Whether a customer is new to website hosting, or an experienced reseller, these new upgrades will set clients up for success with ultra-fast site speeds, enhanced security, and better performance. »