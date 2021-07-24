HostArmada is a very fast growing web hosting company with the most innovative and creative approach to Cloud SSD web hosting solutions. As a product of a visionary team assembled with one sole purpose – to provide fast, secure, and reliable web hosting service, Host Armada is ready to begin their voyage into the vastness of the web hosting universe. We’ve talked with Bogdan Toshev, General Manager of HostArmada about the company and web hosting industry.

Let’s begin with the company overview. Could you tell us about HostArmada? What were the most important milestones for you?

HostArmada might be an almost 3 years old company so far, however, each person on our team has at least 5 years of Web Hosting experience. We are no short of milestones that we want to achieve as we are constantly looking forward to adding more as we are improving our services by the day. The biggest milestone that we went past so far was having our brand out there established as one of the top service providers.

We are ranked and compared to many of the 10-15 years old companies and most often outmatching them when it comes to speed and stability by independent reviews. I would like to challenge anyone to just google our brand and have them make that decision for themselves. We do have a lot in store for our users in the coming months that I cannot reveal yet.

I can only say that all of the people that trust us with their projects can be sure that they will have the latest available technologies on the market and one of the fastest loading speeds due to the perks that we are planning to add. Last, but not least, all of this will happen at a quite competitive price. Our goal is to have our customers happy with the choice they’ve made to be with us and we are definitely going to reward each and every one of them.

What makes HostArmada different and unique? Who is HostArmada’s target customer?

What makes us different and unique is our flexibility. We are quite aggressive when it comes to using the newest technology on the market and providing it to our users. That way we are managing to rank as one of the fastest providers according to many independent reviews on the web. Another edge of ours that should not be looked down upon is the way we support our customers – we have instant replies over the livechat, no queues at all, and an average response time over a ticket of 10-15 minutes. Our users never have to wait, regardless of the nature of the issue that they are experiencing. Additionally, we do have one of the richest knowledgebase on the web, we are not afraid to share our experience in the field with the public.

We do not specifically target a certain group of customers. Our solution is tailored to be effective and usable for most open-source applications. If a user wants to use WordPress, Magento, Joomla, or an OpenCart website, for example, they are more than welcome to as we have optimized our servers beforehand so each one of them will run flawlessly. This though does not exclude the developer type of customers that we have as they can run any Linux-based custom-built application on our servers. We do provide SSH access to all of our users so that would make it easier to have their goals achieved.

Can you tell us about your web hosting services?

Our hosting solutions are tailored to be a one-stop for all needs. Before we announced that we are launching our brand, we did quite a lot of work behind “closed doors” to make sure that our solution will be able to satisfy the needs of the general public. Our target was to make it as stable as possible, while at the same time be simple and easy to use by utilizing tools that most of the customers are already familiar with.

Our team was confident that we can provide a solution that is stable, fast, and easier to use compared to most of our competitors. Considering the feedback that we get from our users, I can confidently say that we are on the right track. This road is a bumpy one and it’s not the type of task that “you do once and forget about it”, it is rather something that you do work on daily in order to ensure that everything is done properly and tailored for the customer. I think we have already proven that this is a welcomed challenge for us and we enjoy doing it and being ahead of the curve.

Which technologies do you use to provide a good service for your customers?

Our service is a Linux-based solution. Our team strongly believes that cloud technology is the future, therefore we offer only cloud-based hosting, we are staying away from bare metal options as it has clearly been proven that the performance on a cloud-based server is way better and more stable. We do implement the latest stable versions of the tools that go well with it and constantly customize it wherever it is possible so we can make the whole experience of the customer a more rewarding journey.

Whenever there is a window to provide our customers with options on what to use based on what works best for them, we accept and work on that opening so they can achieve their projects goals or even exceed them – that’s the thing we are always the happiest about, nothing feels better!

Do you think the customers are careful enough when it comes to their website security? What are the most common mistakes? What kind of security services does HostArmada provide for the customers?

When it comes to security, it really requires some extra knowledge, so I cannot say that all of the customers are aware of the threats that are “lurking” on the web. The most common mistake is to not keep your themes and plugins up to date as that leaves openings for people with bad intentions. Such weak points can easily bypass server security, even if it is the most “bulletproof” machine out there. However, I have to say that we’ve found a way to deal with that issue as well. All of our customers enjoy the protection of our partners from Imunify360, which is a malware cleanup tool.

Compared to our competitors, we provide it for free and clean our users’ websites in case of an unfortunate event. No one can guarantee that something is 100% secure, but we can clearly guarantee that in 100% of the cases where the security was compromised, we have the ability to revert the damage. Even if everything else fails, we have daily automatic free backups stored separately, that allow us to ensure that the customer is always safe with us.

What is the most technically challenging thing for the customers when they are buying a domain name or web hosting service?

Definitely the web hosting. I can share that not everyone is fully aware of what is the right tool for them to achieve the goal they have in their mind. This is not something to be worried about though and definitely not something that should stop anyone from making the move to dive into the web hosting world. Everything is hard at first and we do not expect everyone to know everything.

This is where our team comes into play. By sharing the details on what you would like to achieve, we will be more than happy to guide each and every person on what their best option is. We do have a lot of customers that came with no prior knowledge on how to build a website and then manage to create some amazing pieces of work. Even if one has no experience, our support will be happy to guide them on how to utilize their service. For those that would prefer to read, we have a lot of information available for them in our knowledge base.

What kind of support does HostArmada provide? Can you tell us about your support team?

The support is something that we are very proud of. We have one of the fastest and most experienced guys in the field. We value our customer’s time and try to solve each and every issue in a blazingly fast fashion. Our response times over the livechat are immediate, queues are non-existent. Over a support ticket, we have an average response time of 10-15 minutes. Each and every case is individually and carefully investigated until a solution is reached as long as it is humanly possible.

Could you please tell us about the hosting trends for today and in the upcoming few years?

Since the hosting market is one of the most competitive ones with many players, there are always new trends popping up. More and more of the users are moving toward websites based on WordPress, which is one of the applications that we run amazingly well. It is quite easy to use and highly customizable, there is a lot of information and guides that you can find related to it and it is often one of the most common choices. Most of the providers are trying to make their solution work better with it. It is quite challenging as one needs to be quite competent to tailor their service to it and at the same time keep the price at competitive levels. I think we are doing that pretty well so far.

Another trend that I could speak of is related to the COVID outbreak. It accelerated the process of businesses going online. Even when everything is back to normal, I believe that we will keep seeing more and more digitalization. Something we could relate to that is a boom in the CDN market as it helps with loading speeds in different parts of the world as we are moving more and more toward globalization.

I would advise your readers to stay tuned as we have a lot more perks to unveil. If anyone wants to validate the information I shared today, feel welcome to come and experience our services first hand.

