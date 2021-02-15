U.K.-based cloud computing company, iomart certified as PCI DSS Level 1 service provider. PCI DSS Level 1 certification provides independent verification from a Qualified Security Assured Assessor. It ensures that the company’s proprietary secure cloud service and data centers meet the high level of security and compliance for the processing, storage, and transmission of credit card owners’ data.

Over 300,000 card transactions annually

The company also stated that iomart underwent an on-site audit by a Qualified Security Assessor from accredited security partner One Compliance to achieve the certification. It confirms that the company is now verified to secure cardholder data for customers dealing with more than 300,000 card transactions a year.

PCI DSS Level 1 is the most stringent of its levels and ensures that the company’s system engineers maintain the highest security standards. Reece Donovan, CEO, iomart, said,

“Achieving the highest level of PCI DSS certification provides our customers with the reassurance that the security and governance of their data is our top priority. They can focus on delivering their services knowing that we have got everything in place to keep their card payment data safe.”

See more Web Hosting News